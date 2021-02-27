Arkansas truck driver making delivery to Shreveport ends up on ECMO machine for 30+ days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Chane Wells, from West Memphis, Ark., is a tanker truck driver who was making a delivery to Shreveport. He says when he arrived in Shreveport, he was already breathing heavily; he knew something was wrong.
“I got to my delivery and I just ran out of energy,” Wells said. “The guy who was helping me unload told me to just sit in the truck. He said he could tell I was going through something. I got into the truck and he continued unloading. He said he was going to call an ambulance if I didn’t feel any better when he finished. As he finished unloading, I started to feel worse. I couldn’t even walk. He helped me out of the truck and onto the stretcher when the ambulance got there. All I remember is that I ended up at Pierremont hospital.”
He says the last thing he remembers is being brought into Willis-Knighton Pierremont on his stomach, someone taking his work boots off when he got to his room, and him seeing his black socks.
“Christmas Day, I was barbecuing and cooking,” Wells said. “My daughter came over and asked what was wrong with me. I had a hoodie on and was wrapped up in a blanket. She said something was wrong and I needed to go to the doctor. I told her I would be okay. My family kept trying to get me to go to the hospital. I thought it was just the flu, that it would pass over. I had felt this way before and it had been the flu, but I’m glad I came here. This was the best place for me.”
Wells tested positive for COVID-19; his condition progressively got worse and he ended up on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for more than 30 days.
According to the Mayo Clinic, “In extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), blood is pumped outside of your body to a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back to tissues in the body. Blood flows from the right side of the heart to the membrane oxygenator in the heart-lung machine, and then is rewarmed and sent back to the body.
This method allows the blood to ‘bypass’ the heart and lungs, allowing these organs to rest and heal.
ECMO is used in critical care situations in which the heart and lungs need help so a person can heal. It may be used in care for COVID-19, ARDS, and other infections”.
He says when he woke up, he saw the nurses, respiratory therapist, and his wife.
“My wife said, ‘Oh! He’s woken up! Let me get over here,’” Wells said. “She was really excited. She said, ‘Hey Chane! Hey! Baby, I am so glad to see you up.’ I didn’t know I had been sleeping and had been out that long. I asked her where she had been and she told me she was here the whole time. I didn’t know what was going on because I had been sedated, but I do know they took good care of me. When I woke up, all the nurses, respiratory therapist were so excited to see me.”
Wells says he cannot thank the staff at Willis-Knighton who took care of him enough. He calls them his second family.
“They took me in like family because they knew mine was over five hours away,” Wells said. “I had never seen something like that before. They took good care of me and looked after me. It was home away from home. I’ll come and visit them like they were my own brothers and sisters. That’s what they made it feel like.”
Wells is expected to make a full recovery; he says it will just take time.
“Learning how to breathe, rehab,” Wells said. “Rehab has been good and I’ve been getting better and better every day. I’m learning how to raise my hand and walk again. I didn’t want to do it, but everyone here has been giving me the courage, telling me I could do it, and I am. I am doing it. I’m so grateful.”
Wells encourages everyone to take care of themselves and continue to follow safety guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Make sure you are taking care of your body,” Wells said. “Wear your mask, wash your hands. COVID is very serious. I never thought I would get it. I thought I was doing everything I was supposed to be doing, but I go a lot of different places. Driving trucks takes you to a lot of different places. Just take all the right steps. You don’t want to end up like I did. It’s very serious. I could have lost my life. I just want to tell everybody to take all of the precautions.”
Wells was released the week of Feb. 22 and is continuing his recovery back home with his family in West Memphis.
