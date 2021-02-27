Braxton Burnside hits 2 HR Friday, #21 Arkansas softball sweeps Texas Tech & SEMO

After Haff struck out two in the top of the first, outfielder Hannah McEwen launched a solo jack to left, opening the day’s scoring parade. The Hogs then hit three more bombs in the inning as designated player Linnie Malkin, catcher Kayla Green and outfielder Keely Huffine all hit two run homers to go ahead, 5-0. The four jacks in the first inning alone were tied for the second most homers in a game in program history. Malkin leads the team with six long balls in just 11 games, after smashing six in 25 games last season.