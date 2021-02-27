Crowley’s Ridge College women’s basketball earns bid to NAIA National Tournament

A balanced effort from the Crowley’s Ridge College Lady Pioneers led to a victory in the A.I.I. Semifinal round with a 76-60 win over the Lincoln Christian (Ill.) Red Lions. The win punched Crowley’s Ridge’s ticket to the NAIA National Tournament for the first time in program history.
The Lady Pioneers (8-8) jumped out to a 7-1 lead, but that was the largest lead of the quarter, as the Red Lions came storming back with a 6-0 run of their own to tie the game 7-7 midway through the opening quarter. Each step the Lady Pioneers would take would be matched by the Red Lions, as the opening quarter ended with CRC ahead 18-14.
Lincoln Christian (4-10) outrebounded Crowley’s Ridge 12-5 in the second quarter. CRC’s strong showing at the free-throw line kept the girls in green in the lead, as Travia Woodruff hit seven of CRC’s 11 free-throws to end the half ahead 37-32.
Kianna Hardaway and Octavia Lowery teamed to combine for 14 points to stretch the Lady Pioneer lead to as many at 17 points before ending the third quarter ahead 59-47.
Crowley’s Ridge kept the momentum going in the fourth quarter, keeping Lincoln Christian at arm’s length to cruise to a 76-60 victory.
Hardaway recorded a double-double by bucketing 18 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Woodruff earned 18 points, while Lowery and Mickayla Smith chipped in with 16 and 11 points, respectively.
The Lady Pioneers will take on the top-seeded College of the Ozarks (Mo.) in the A.I.I. Conference Championship on Saturday, February 27, with a 3 p.m. tipoff. With the final two teams earning an automatic bid to the NAIA National Tournament, the Lady Pioneers earned a berth to compete in a tournament culminating in the National Championship on March 23 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.