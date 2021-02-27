Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
As of 3:15 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, according to the ADH website, there were:
- 319,195 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 252,026 confirmed cases
- 67,169 probable cases
- 309,268 recoveries
- 4,483 active cases
- 2,931 confirmed active cases
- 1,552 probable active cases
- 5,417 total deaths
- 4,357 deaths among confirmed cases
- 1,060 deaths among probable cases
- 475 currently hospitalized
- 172 in ICU
- 97 on ventilators
- 3,078,865 people total have been tested
- 9.5% positive PCR tests
- 17.7% positive antigen tests
- 2,757,021 people have tested negative
The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, Feb. 27:
- Pulaski: 65
- Benton: 56
- Hot Spring: 55
- Washington: 48
- Sebastian: 27
“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.
Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:
The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.
For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.
Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.
After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.
- March 11: Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.
- March 19: Craighead County records its first case of COVID-19.
- March 24: First death reported in Arkansas
- April 9: Jonesboro orders emergency COVID-19 curfew
- April 15: First COVID-19 death reported in Craighead County
