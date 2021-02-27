Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 27 at 3:24 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:15 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 319,195 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 252,026 confirmed cases
    • 67,169 probable cases
  • 309,268 recoveries
  • 4,483 active cases
    • 2,931 confirmed active cases
    • 1,552 probable active cases
  • 5,417 total deaths
    • 4,357 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,060 deaths among probable cases
  • 475 currently hospitalized
    • 172 in ICU
    • 97 on ventilators
  • 3,078,865 people total have been tested
    • 9.5% positive PCR tests
    • 17.7% positive antigen tests
  • 2,757,021 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, Feb. 27:

  1. Pulaski: 65
  2. Benton: 56
  3. Hot Spring: 55
  4. Washington: 48
  5. Sebastian: 27

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,828 65 2,669 94 18,158
Clay 1,680 21 1,612 46 16,843
Cleburne 1,874 15 1,791 68 20,414
Craighead 12,753 120 12,454 178 107,516
Crittenden 5,675 61 5,518 94 37,240
Cross 1,900 20 1,832 48 15,370
Greene 5,809 49 5,685 75 43,404
Independence 3,659 33 3,505 121 37,329
Jackson 3,135 6 3,096 33 23,969
Lawrence 2,011 21 1,949 41 13,877
Mississippi 5,561 44 5,404 112 37,030
Poinsett 3,066 19 2,971 76 24,794
Randolph 1,946 33 1,863 50 17,725
St. Francis 3,436 27 3,372 37 28,750
Sharp 1,522 11 1,461 50 15,573
Stone 958 7 921 30 10,150
White 7,134 84 6,940 109 47,759
Woodruff 617 12 594 11 7,880

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Feb. 26 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 25 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 24 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 23 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 22 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 21 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 20 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 19 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 18 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 17 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 16 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 15 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 14 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 13 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 12 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 11 Updates and Stories:

Earlier Stories:

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.