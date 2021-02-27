Hospitalizations fall under 500, total active COVID-19 cases see slight increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas has seen its number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 drop recently, with the number hitting a key milestone.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the state had 475 people hospitalized due to the virus Saturday, down 29 from Friday and fell under 500.
The number of people on ventilators also decreased one Saturday to 97.
Gov. Hutchinson said on social media that the state had 557 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday to state officials, with the overall report showing good numbers.
Officials said roughly 629,000 of the 989,500 total vaccine doses have been given out to people so far.
“It has never been more critical to stay the course & keep our state going in the right direction. I expect the vaccine supply to increase again next week,” Gov. Hutchinson said in the post.
The number of total active cases was up four Saturday to 4,483, while there were 10 additional deaths statewide. Officials said 5,417 people have died as a result of the virus.
Of the 10 deaths, three were reported in Region 8 - one each in Cleburne, Craighead and Randolph counties.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases reported Saturday. However, several counties saw their active numbers either drop or slightly increase, according to the daily report.
