Imboden Mayor will double as Walnut Ridge Fire Chief

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge’s new Fire Chief will hold two titles at the beginning of March: Fire Chief in Walnut Ridge and Mayor of a different Lawrence County town.
Chris Jones lives in Imboden where he currently serves as the mayor, but for the past two decades, he’s also made the drive to Walnut Ridge for work.
Jones is no stranger to fighting fires. He’s been doing that for over 20 years, the majority in Walnut Ridge, but when longtime chief Frank Owens officially announced his retirement after over 40 years of service, Jones threw his name in the hat.
“At that point,” Jones said. “I had reached out to Mayor [Charles] Snapp and showed my interest in wanting to become the next Chief in Walnut Ridge.”
When Mayor Snapp heard of his interest, he did have one concern.
“My concern was what about him being the Mayor and living in Imboden,” Snapp said.
The mayor’s office is a position Jones has held for over 6 years. When he’s not fighting fires, he’s balancing budgets in Imboden.
“That’s where I lay down every night,” Jones said.
So how will Jones balance the two positions? Both he and Snapp say most small-town mayors have full-time positions elsewhere, and this would be no different.
“We did look into the legalities of it,” Snapp said. “It is all legal... He also understands enough about city budgets, he brings that ability into the Fire Chief position as well.”
Snapp added that while he would not be able to be the fire chief in Imboden, he is able to have the same position in Walnut Ridge while holding his position as Mayor.
As for Jones, he says he’s prepared to take on the new role.
“Usually, my day starts off at my desk in Imboden,” Jones said. “After I take care of that, then I usually spend the next 8-to-10 hours over here... Whatever arises next, that’s what direction I go.”
