One killed, one injured in Clay Co. crash

One killed, one injured in Clay Co. crash
A Missouri man was killed Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Highways 67 and 141 in Clay County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police. (Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 27, 2021 at 9:51 AM CST - Updated February 27 at 9:51 AM

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man was killed Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Highways 67 and 141 in Clay County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Kenneth L. Freeman, 26, of Doniphan was going north in a 2016 Chevrolet around 7:30 p.m. when the crash happened. According to ASP, the Chevrolet crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Ford pickup truck going south head-on.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital due to their injuries.

It was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash, ASP said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.