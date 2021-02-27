One killed, one injured in Clay Co. crash

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man was killed Friday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Highways 67 and 141 in Clay County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.
Kenneth L. Freeman, 26, of Doniphan was going north in a 2016 Chevrolet around 7:30 p.m. when the crash happened. According to ASP, the Chevrolet crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Ford pickup truck going south head-on.
The driver of the Ford pickup truck was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital due to their injuries.
It was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash, ASP said.
