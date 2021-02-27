Paragould apartment fire displaces residents

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters and emergency crews spent several hours battling an apartment fire in Paragould that displaced nearly a dozen people from their homes.
Paragould Fire Department Shift Capt. Kimmy Rogers said firefighters went to the blaze in the 700 block of North 2nd Street around 2 p.m. Friday.
No one was injured, and Rogers said there was major damage to the apartments.
However, crews worked to evacuate nearly a dozen people as the fire started.
Also, a group of firefighters, Officer Brian Smith, several Paragould Light Water, and Cable employees and Brad Hoyer with Greene Co. Rescue Squad worked to help two puppies impacted by the fire.
The Paragould Police Department said on social media that Smith and the others’ work helped avoid a possible tragic situation.
“Great job to everyone involved in these efforts, and especially to our very own Corporal Brian Smith! The teamwork shown here is a perfect example of what occurs regularly in our community when a traumatic event occurs,” the post noted.
Rogers said the American Red Cross is helping the people impacted by the fire.
