Radio station hosts Walk for Your Heart Community Cleanup event to promote healthy living, Black history

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Volunteers came out Saturday to celebrate Black History, get some exercise, and to keep their community clean.
Radio station KLEK hosted Walk for Your Heart Community Cleanup. Volunteers also picked up trash along Church Street in Jonesboro.
The event was also part of KLEK’s Black History Month celebration and to support Heart Awareness Month.
“It feels good to help people and to volunteer. It costs me nothing, and it gets me some exercise,” said volunteer Paul Vellozo.
LaGanzie Kale, KLEK General Manager, says they are cleaning up along a one-mile stretch, so it’s a great way to get some exercise.
“There are health disparities in the minority community, so this is a way to promote exercise,” said Kale.
Kale says it’s also a perfect way to end Black History Month on a high note.
“It’s all about service. It’s all about doing something to make your community better to help your fellow man, help your fellow woman,” said Kale.
They had to cancel one of their events because of the snow. Kale says they are happy with the warmer weather so that they can serve their community.
“I would have been sitting at home, kind of drinking coffee or something, so this is something to do instead of that, that actually helps people,” said Vellozo.
