Two arrested in forgery case

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The investigation into so-called “funny money” has two Randolph County residents facing serious charges, according to Pocahontas police.
Amanda Guthrie and Dustin Stephenson, both of Pocahontas, were arrested Feb. 23 after Pocahontas police served a search warrant at a residence.
According to a media release from Pocahontas police, officers had been investigating reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses.
Police later found out the source of the counterfeit money and served the warrant.
Officers found nearly $950 in counterfeit money, a computer, scanner, printer and other items, police said.
Guthrie and Stephenson were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (meth), forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia-felony.
A $50,000 bond was set for Stephenson and a $25,000 bond was set for Guthrie during a probable cause hearing Wednesday.
Stephenson and Guthrie will be arraigned on April 13 in circuit court.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.