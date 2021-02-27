UA Pine Tree WDA set to close for feral hog reduction

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - An experimental station in St. Francis County will be closed March 1-6 to allow officials to do aerial hunts to reduce the number of feral hogs in the area.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the University of Arkansas Pine Tree Experimental Station WDA will be closed to daytime public access to allow for the reductions.
The project will be done aerially, weather permitting.
Officials said AGFC and other crews would be at the WDA to help maintain the road and access closures.
Any information about the closing can be obtained by calling AGFC Feral Hog Coordinator Ryan Farney at 501-223-6471 or Arkansas APHIS Director Robert Byrd at 501-835-2318.
