A-State women drop regular season finale to UTA

After A-State took an early 7-5 lead on a three by Mya Love and a pair of Stinson free throws, UTA rattled off 14 straight points to take a lead it would not give up, leading 21-11 after the first quarter. The Scarlet and Black would managed to chip away at the deficit in the second, cutting it to as low as six midway through the period, but a late run gave the Mavericks a 44-32 advantage at the half.