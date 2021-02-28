A-State women drop regular season finale to UTA

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (2/27/21) – A second-half comeback by the Arkansas State women’s basketball team came up short on Saturday afternoon, as UT Arlington held off the Red Wolves in the fourth for a 75-64 win in the regular-season finale for both teams.
A-State (9-11, 4-10 SBC) outscored the Mavericks (13-6, 11-4) 32-31 in the second half and cut a double-digit deficit down to as much as four in both the third and fourth periods. However, UTA closed the contest with five straight made free throws and held the Red Wolves scoreless for the last three minutes of the contest.
“We battled and made some adjustments to get the ball inside,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “We turned it over less than we did yesterday but still too many. UTA shot the ball well, and considering we were without Morgan (Wallace) and Jireh (Washington), I thought we competed pretty well.”
Trinitee Jackson led Arkansas State with a double-double performance, tallying a career-best 17 points and game-high 12 rebounds. Jada Stinson also scored in double figures with 15 points, going 7-7 at the charity stripe for her seventh double-digit scoring output in eight games and the ninth time in 11 contests. Peyton Martin also notched a double-double, recording 11 points and 10 boards.
As a team, the Red Wolves shot 40.4 percent from the field (23-57) and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line (14-16) while outrebounding UTA 34 to 32.
Terryn Milton led all players with 18 points for UTA, while Katie Ferrell and Bre Wickware scored 14 and 12 apiece. The Mavericks shot 47.3 percent from the floor (26-55), 40.9 percent from deep (9-22) and forced A-State into 20 turnovers on the defensive end.
After A-State took an early 7-5 lead on a three by Mya Love and a pair of Stinson free throws, UTA rattled off 14 straight points to take a lead it would not give up, leading 21-11 after the first quarter. The Scarlet and Black would managed to chip away at the deficit in the second, cutting it to as low as six midway through the period, but a late run gave the Mavericks a 44-32 advantage at the half.
UTA’s lead expanded to as much as 17 in the third, but Mattie Hatcher and Seynabou Thiam helped provide a spark off the bench to close the gap to within four. Hatcher finished with eight points while Thiam scored five. Both were perfect from the field, with Hatcher drilling a pair of corner treys in the third. UTA scored four unanswered to end the third, leading 62-54 heading into the final 10 minutes.
A pair of inside buckets by Jackson once again made it a two-score deficit, although the Mavericks reeled off six unanswered to lead by 10. A-State would cut it to six twice down the stretch, but UTA closed out the affair with a 75-64 win.
The Red Wolves next set their sights on postseason play, traveling to Pensacola, Florida, for the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Tournament. There, A-State will be the No. 5 seed from the West Division and face the No. 4 seed from the East Division, South Alabama, on Friday. The Sun Belt Conference plans to release the full tournament bracket at noon CT Sunday.
