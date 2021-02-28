Cardinals announce revised 2021 Spring Training schedule

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced their revised 2021 Spring Training schedule.
The team’s 24-game Grapefruit League slate, down from the original 30-game schedule released last September, is set to begin on Sunday, February 28 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium when the Cardinals host the Washington Nationals.
The Cardinals revised 2021 Spring Training schedule features 12 home dates and 12 road games, including three games as the visiting team against stadium co-tenants Miami Marlins (March 2, 13, & 22), giving them 15 total games at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.
Eight of the club’s 24 spring games will be played under the lights, with 6:05 p.m. local start times.
As a result of Major League Baseball’s recently announced health and safety protocols, the Cardinals will only face the four other MLB clubs based along Florida’s east coast for the 2021 spring season.
The club will play each of the Marlins, Nationals, New York Mets and Houston Astros six times, with an even split both home and away dates.
The Cardinals will have five off days once games begin on March 6, 11, 16, 21, and 26.
The Cardinals will break camp on Monday, March 29, following their game against the Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium and will open their regular season schedule on Thursday, April 1, in Cincinnati at 3:10 p.m. CT.
The Cardinals will make future announcements regarding 2021 Spring Training television and radio broadcast schedules in the coming days.
The complete 2021 Cardinals Spring Training schedule can be viewed here.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.