City discusses quality-of-life needs; citizens get to vote

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - As Brookland grows, the city is looking to improve quality of life but those plans, could involve extending a current tax – only if citizens agree.
Mayor Kenneth Jones has a vision for the city’s future. He wants to ensure there will be progress made.
He sees a massive park named Brookland Parks. It has plans to feature ball fields, a walking trail, and a playground.
The facility will be placed directly west of Whitten Creek Apartments.
Mayor Jones also would like to see sewer improvements on Eason Street and along Highway 49 that would help with future growth.
Also, a new City Hall and Brookland Police Department would place their offices under one roof.
However, these three projects come with a multi-million dollar price tag. Mayor Jones does not have the final say so.
“Every part is up to the citizens,” he said. “It’s not up to the city council. It’s not up to the mayor.”
The money to fund these projects would come from a bond tax.
Right now, the city has a bond tax that is set to expire in September. The city wants to keep the tax going.
“We decided not to change anything, just leave it as it is and extend the bond term back to 30 years,” he said.
Everything now is in the idea phase. For citizen and Whitten Creek Apartment Manager Samantha Sparks, these projects are a great idea.
“I think that we’ve been paying it as citizens of the community,” she said. “I think that we’re used to paying it to help the community so I feel like it’s not going up, it’s going to stay the same, I don’t think it’ll be a bad ordeal at all.”
The city of Brookland will meet March 8 to adopt changes to the current bond tax ordinance.
Then, citizens get to vote on all three items. Mayor Jones is hopeful this will happen by June.
He said if this bond tax is extended, once it is paid off, it will expire and go away.
