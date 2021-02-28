Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 28 at 5:12 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:35 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 28, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 322,415 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 254,030 confirmed cases
    • 68,385 probable cases
  • 312,758 recoveries
  • 4,399 active cases
    • 2,939 confirmed active cases
    • 1,460 probable active cases
  • 5,443 total deaths
    • 4,251 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 992 deaths among probable cases
  • 455 currently hospitalized
    • 183 in ICU
    • 85 on ventilators
  • 3,158,864 people total have been tested
    • 9.4% positive PCR tests
    • 17.5% positive antigen tests
  • 2,823,855 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Sunday, Feb. 28:

  1. Pulaski: 50
  2. Benton: 38
  3. Garland: 21
  4. Washington: 18
  5. Sebastian and Craighead: 11

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,891 61 2,736 94 18,245
Clay 1,693 23 1,622 48 16,566
Cleburne 1,885 14 1,807 64 20,451
Craighead 12,831 116 12,546 168 108,418
Crittenden 5,754 61 5,601 90 37,998
Cross 1,890 21 1,822 47 15,479
Greene 5,894 49 5,773 72 43,544
Independence 3,663 29 3,518 116 37,398
Jackson 3,172 6 3,133 33 23,998
Lawrence 2,047 22 1,984 41 13,912
Mississippi 5,571 42 5,524 105 37,161
Poinsett 3,077 21 2,984 72 24,913
Randolph 2,010 34 1,932 44 17,763
St. Francis 3,442 29 3,377 36 28,914
Sharp 1,517 10 1,462 45 15,589
Stone 964 7 929 28 10,292
White 7,567 81 7,379 107 47,879
Woodruff 623 12 602 9 7,896

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Feb. 27 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 26 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 25 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 24 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 23 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 22 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 21 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 20 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 19 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 18 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 17 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 16 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 15 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 14 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 13 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 12 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 11 Updates and Stories:

Earlier Stories:

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.