Hospitalizations, active COVID-19 cases fall in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - State health officials said Sunday that there was a drop in both hospitalizations and the number of people on ventilators, as officials also announced a data clean-up in the state’s COVID-19 numbers.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media that there were 288 new COVID-19 cases reported to state officials. The total number of COVID-19 cases, as of Sunday, was 322,415, up 3,220 from Saturday; while the death toll dropped 174 to 5,243.
State health officials said the updated numbers were a revamping of information.
“A data clean-up is reflected in today’s report. Some deaths have been reclassified and duplicates were removed. 288 new cases were added today. The remaining 2,932 additional cases occurred prior to Feb. 14, 2021,” ADH said in the report.
As for the report, state officials said 455 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, down 20 from Saturday, while 85 people were on ventilators, down 12 from Saturday.
Craighead County was fifth in the state in new cases, with 11 cases.
As for vaccinations, state officials also said 12,988 doses were removed from the overall total and 11,699 new doses were added in Sunday’s report.
As of Sunday, 627,733 total vaccine doses have been given since the program began in December.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.