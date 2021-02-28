2 injured in New Madrid Co. shooting

MARSTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Firday night shooting in New Madrid County left two people injured.
On February 26, at approximately 8:40 p.m., the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of S Lewis Street in Marston in reference to a shooting with possible victims.
Deputies located one gunshot victim at the scene.
They learned a second victim, who received lacerations, had fled to the New Madrid Police Department.
The two victims were transported to local hospitals.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.