Jackson County man killed in Highway 25 crash

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jackson County man died Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Independence County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.
Anthony Q. Knuckles, 25, of Newport was driving north on Highway 25 in a 1999 Ford Ranger around 12:55 p.m. Saturday when the crash happened.
According to ASP, the Ranger crossed the centerline and struck a 2004 Peterbilt truck, going south, head-on.
The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.
The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.
ASP said the death was the 75th fatal crash on Arkansas highways this year.
