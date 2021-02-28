Project Warm distributes over 60 coats around town

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Temperatures have risen across Region 8, but we all know how quickly the temperatures can change and the value of a warm coat. Project Warm volunteers woke up bright and early, all to keep the community warm.
On Sunday, volunteers spent their morning distributing over 60 coats around Jonesboro by tying them up on trees, telephone poles, and various locations around town.
All of the coats are free and have a special message attached.
Volunteer Lindsey Spencer says that though the temperatures are warming up, you can never be too prepared for a cold front.
“I saw a funny graphic the other day that’s like this is Arkansas’s false spring. It almost always gets really cold again in March, so it’s super important for everyone who might need a coat,” said Spencer.
Spencer says that it doesn’t take much to help in a big way.
“There is something everyone can do to help whether your closet has something you don’t wear in it anymore, an old coat that could help keep someone warm, you can give that, or you can give your time, but give something back to your community,” said Spencer.
Volunteers say if you see a coat, don’t be afraid to take it. The pandemic has made financial situations difficult. There’s no stigma or a reason to feel bad about getting a free coat.
To find out more information on how you can volunteer or donate to Project Warm, click here.
