Storms expected throughout afternoon, evening

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There is a possibility of severe weather this afternoon and evening, with storms expected by late in the afternoon.
According to Region 8 News Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, the severe weather threat is on the low-end.
However, storms are expected to start southwest of Region 8 around lunchtime and will arrive in the area by mid-afternoon.
By 5 p.m., the storms should be expected to be moving through the middle of Region 8.
The Region 8 StormTEAM will track the possible severe weather and provide live updates on-air and online:
