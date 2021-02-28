Storms expected throughout afternoon, evening

Storms expected throughout afternoon, evening
Heavy rains are expected Sunday throughout most of Region 8. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 28, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST - Updated February 28 at 11:08 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There is a possibility of severe weather this afternoon and evening, with storms expected by late in the afternoon.

According to Region 8 News Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, the severe weather threat is on the low-end.

However, storms are expected to start southwest of Region 8 around lunchtime and will arrive in the area by mid-afternoon.

By 5 p.m., the storms should be expected to be moving through the middle of Region 8.

