UT Martin sweeps Saturday doubleheader

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (2/27/21) – UT Martin (3-3) swept a doubleheader from the Arkansas State baseball team (0-3), taking the first game 21-5 and 8-5 in a rain-shortened five-inning game two Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium/Kell Field.
In game one, Sooke, British Columbia native Tyler Duncan sent a leadoff home run to left-center, giving A-State its first run and hit of the afternoon. Duncan finished the contest with three hits, three RBI, a double, and a home run.
The Red Wolves put up a three-spot in the eighth when Duncan singled to left, scoring Ben Klutts. Sky-Lar Culver added to the Red Wolves rally when he sliced a two-run single to left, Scoring Duncan and Klutts.
A-State pulled within 5-2 in the fourth, after Duncan doubled through the left side, scoring Klutts.
The Red Wolves threw 11 different pitchers combining for nine strikeouts. Jack Jumper (0-2) started on the mound, earning three strikeouts while giving up two hits and two runs. Carter Holt pitched 3.0 innings in relief, registering three punchouts.
UT Martin struck first in the top of the first after Christian Hall doubled to left center, scoring Sean Dixson and Will Smith. The Skyhawks tacked on a two spot in the third and a run in the fourth.
The Skyhawks added a four-spot in the seventh, on two bases-loaded walks and a two-run single through the left side.
Seven of the 11 runs scored by UT Martin in the ninth came via bases-loaded walks or hit by a pitch, building a 21-5 advantage.
In game two, A-State was able to strike in the home half of the first after Duncan tripled down the right-field line, scoring Klutts.
A-State rallied in fourth when Jaylon Deshazier singled to left, and Culver scored on a fielding error. Hicks then singled to center scoring Jake Gish. Culver finished the contest with two hits, two runs, a home run, and an RBI.
The Skyhawks put up a two-spot in the second and a six-spot in the sixth, building an 8-5 advantage.
The second game of the doubleheader was called at the end of the fifth inning due to rain.
Arkansas State will return to action Tuesday, March 2, when it hosts Murray State. The first pitch is at 5:00 p.m., on ESPN+ and live stats are available at astatestats.com.
