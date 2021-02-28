Vote for the Hot Shots of the Week (2/22/21 - 2/26/21)

Week 8 of Fast Break Friday Night is in the ledger. It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week. The polls open Sunday at 4:00pm and close Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts.
Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Newport (Isiah Kendell steal and swish)
Our first nominee is from our Game of the Night. Pangburn looked to tie things up in the 3A-2 semifinals but Newport’s Isiah Kendell had other ideas. His steal and swish gave the Greyhounds the lead for good. They won 70-68 on Friday. Newport would go on to beat Clinton on Saturday to win the 3A-2 tournament title.
Pocahontas (Rob Mason inbound, Bryce Mason hits go-ahead 3)
Nominee number 2 is Pocahontas. Rob Mason inbounds, Bryce Mason hit a go-ahead three. The Redskins beat Valley View 58-51 on Tuesday. Pocahontas won 2 games in 24 hours to clinch a spot in the regional tournament.
Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Brookland (Lady Bearcats go around the horn, Gracie Gramling hits 3)
Our first girls nominee is Brookland. The Lady Bearcats ran the rock around the horn, Gracie Gramling knocks down a trifecta. She had 22 points on Friday, Brookland beat Valley View 58-41 to win the 4A-3 Girls Championship.
Marion (Daedrianna Cail steal & assist, Dionna Woodson bucket)
Our second girls nominee is Marion. Daedrianna Cail forces the turnover, she’ll outlet ahead to Dionna Woodson, she’ll score to continue an 8-0 run. The Lady Patriots beat defending state champion Nettleton 52-40 in the 5A East Quarterfinals.
VOTE FOR THE BOYS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
VOTE FOR THE GIRLS HOT SHOT OF THE WEEK
