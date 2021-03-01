Arkansas moves up to #1 in Baseball America & D1Baseball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A 7-0 start has the Diamond Hogs atop major college baseball polls.
Arkansas is #1 in the new Baseball America and D1Baseball rankings. The Razorbacks moved up 5 spots in the BA poll and 1 spot in D1. Dave Van Horn’s crew swept SEMO in a four-game weekend series at Baum-Walker Stadium. They started 2021 by beating #3 Texas Tech, #9 Texas, and #10 TCU in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown.
The Diamond Hogs continue their homestand Friday when Murray State comes to down. Game times are Friday 3:00pm, Saturday 2:00pm, & Sunday 1:00pm. All three games will be streamed on SEC Network+.
