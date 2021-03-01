Arkansas school locked down following shooting, suspect in custody

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - A juvenile suspect is in police custody following a shooting at a Pine Bluff junior high school.
Watson Chapel School District confirmed that the shooting happened Monday morning on in junior high school campus.
In a news release shared on social media, administrators called it an “isolated incident” and that all students were safe.
Marine Glisovic, a reporter for KATV in Little Rock, said the student victim was flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for treatment of their wounds.
Glisovic said police had taken a juvenile suspect into custody.
