Arkansas school locked down following shooting, suspect in custody

Arkansas school locked down following shooting, suspect in custody
A juvenile suspect is in police custody following a shooting at a Pine Bluff junior high school.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 1, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST - Updated March 1 at 11:12 AM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT) - A juvenile suspect is in police custody following a shooting at a Pine Bluff junior high school.

Watson Chapel School District confirmed that the shooting happened Monday morning on in junior high school campus.

In a news release shared on social media, administrators called it an “isolated incident” and that all students were safe.

Marine Glisovic, a reporter for KATV in Little Rock, said the student victim was flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock for treatment of their wounds.

Glisovic said police had taken a juvenile suspect into custody.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.