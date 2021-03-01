Arkansas State bowling wins Big Red Invitational

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
LINCOLN, Neb. (2/28/21) – Leading the tournament field by an impressive 300 pins, the Arkansas State Women’s bowling team earned a first-place finish at the Big Red Invitational in Lincoln, Neb., Sunday afternoon.
The Red Wolves finished action at the Big Red Invite with a tournament-best 10-2 record to go along with a 14,553 total pinfall (220.5 Avg/Gm).
“It was nice to put in a great event,” said head bowling coach Justin Kostick. “Congratulations to Faith (Welch) and Taylor (Davis) for making the all-tournament team. In the 12 years that I’ve coached, I’ve never had a 300 by a player.”
Reigning Southland Bowler of the Month, Welch landed on the All-Tournament team after bowling to a respectable 235.38 average. The Savannah, Tenn., native took down 1,883 pins in the competition.
Davison, Mich., native Taylor Davis earned all-tournament honors and registered a perfect game (300) for only the second time in program history (Leah Smith 2004-05). Davis finished fifth in the individual standings, with a 1,832 total pinfall to go along with a 222.9 average.
Murfreesboro, Tenn., native Sarah Sanes also earned a top-10 finish for the Red Wolves. The sophomore registered a 1,824 total pinfall for a 222.8 average.
A-State will return to action Friday, March 5-7, at the Music City Classic in Nashville, Tenn.
