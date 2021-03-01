Arkansas State reveals 2021 football schedule

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ve known the 2021 non-conference slate for some time for Arkansas State football.
The Sun Belt revealed their conference schedule on Monday. Butch Jones’ first foray in SBC play will begin on Saturday, October 2nd. The Red Wolves will travel to Statesboro to face Georgia Southern.
Arkansas State will have two mid-week home games that’ll air on a ESPN network. The Red Wolves will host Coastal Carolina on Thursday, October 7th and host Louisiana on Thursday, October 21st.
Kickoff times will be released at a later date. Home games are in bold. SBC games are listed with an *
2021 Arkansas State Football Schedule
Saturday, September 4th: vs. UCA
Saturday, September 11th: vs. Memphis
Saturday, September 18th: at Washington
Saturday, September 25th: at Tulsa
Saturday, October 2nd: at Georgia Southern *
Thursday, October 7th: vs. Coastal Carolina *
Thursday, October 21st: vs. Louisiana *
Saturday, October 30th: at South Alabama *
Saturday, November 6th: vs. Appalachian State *
Saturday, November 13th: at ULM *
Saturday, November 20th: at Georgia State *
Saturday, November 27th: Texas State *
The Sun Belt Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, December 4th. The West Division champion will face the East Division champion, the team with the better record would host the matchup.
You can view the complete Sun Belt football schedule here.
