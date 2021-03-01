Arkansas State volleyball announces 2021 spring schedule

In a continuation of the 2020-21 schedule, Arkansas State head volleyball coach Santiago Restrepo announced a four-match spring schedule on Monday.
The slate opens at noon CT Sunday, March 7, at home versus Central Arkansas, with a return trip to Conway to face the Sugar Bears at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
The Red Wolves are 24-2 all-time versus UCA, the last meeting results in a 3-1 A-State home win in 2018. A-State has won four of the last five over the Sugar Bears. The Red Wolves were scheduled to open the fall with a home-and-home two-match series versus UCA, but COVID issues forced the postponement of those matches.
Then, the Red Wolves will head to Lawrence, Kansas, to take on Big 12 foe Kansas on April 2 (4 p.m.) and April 3 (1 p.m.). Restrepo is familiar with the Jayhawks, having faced them 28 times as head coach at Oklahoma.
A-State has faced Kansas twice in program history, owning a 1-1 mark. The last meeting came in 2012, with the Jayhawks claiming a 3-1 win in Lawrence, while A-State’s victory occurred at home in 1992.
The Red Wolves finished the 2020 fall portion of the schedule with an 8-8 mark, playing all-Sun Belt Conference foes. Madison Brown earned First Team All-Sun Belt honors while Kendahl Davenport was named Second Team All-SBC.
