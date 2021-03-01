Burnside homers twice as Arkansas softball wins 11th straight

Haff (6-1) pitched tremendously, scattering three hits – two singles and a double – while not walking a batter. She struck out four and pitched to contact well, registering 11 flyouts. The redshirt junior did not allow a run over 18.1 innings pitched for the week and struck out 20 with just two walks. Megan Hornback (0-1) allowed all the damage for Texas Tech, pitching 5.2 innings while walking three and striking out two.