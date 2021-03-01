Catalytic converter thefts continue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating yet another catalytic converter theft.
This time it happened in the 5500-block of Stadium Boulevard, according to the initial incident report.
The victim told Officer Brandon D. Butler on Sunday that someone stole the $500 part from his gray 2005 Chevy Astro van.
The alleged theft occurred sometime between Feb. 21 and 28.
This is the latest in an ongoing string of catalytic converter thefts reported to Jonesboro police.
Since the start of 2020, JPD has received nearly 100 reports but has yet to make any arrests.
If you have any information that can help put a stop to these thefts, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867) or the Jonesboro Police Department at 870-935-5551.
