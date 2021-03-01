FedEx starts shipping third approved COVID-19 vaccine

“Over the past three months we have demonstrated the power of our network as we deliver safely and reliably with an average delivery time of less than 20 hours,” said Richard W. Smith, regional president of the Americas and executive vice president of global support for FedEx Express. “Because we are able to ship to every ZIP code in the U.S., we can deliver to rural, suburban and urban destinations throughout the country within 24-hours while tracking the packages from start to finish in real-time as they move through our system”