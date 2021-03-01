Fire damages historic Marianna Bar-B-Q diner

MARIANNA, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -A fire significantly damaged a historic diner in Marianna Sunday.
According to content partner KARK, fire crews said the Jones Bar-B-Q Diner suffered serious damage, with the fire starting in the barbecue pit before spreading.
No injuries were reported.
James Jones, the son of the owner, said the building has been in his family for decades, and with it gone, everyone is hurting right now.
" My dad is more hurt than anybody. That is his pride and joy. He does that every day. He has been doing that since 1964,” Jones said.
Jones added that they plan to rebuild and continue the tradition of serving their famous barbecue.
