Kennett police searching for deadly shooting suspect

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett police are searching for the person, or persons, responsible for shooting and killing a man late Sunday night.
According to a post on the Kennett Police Facebook page, officers were called around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in regards to someone being shot.
During the course of the investigation, the suspect vehicle and victim’s vehicle were both traveling westbound on 1st street, when the suspect fired several shots at the victim’s car.
One of those shots killed Tahmiius Mitchell of Kennett.
Mitchell was a passenger in the car, and the driver received minor injuries and was treated and released from the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kennett Police Department or Missouri State Highway Patrol.
