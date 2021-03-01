March 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, March 1. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
This past weekend’s heavy rain is long gone but clouds remain stubborn for much of today.
It won’t feel nearly as warm either today or tomorrow with high pressure steering northerly winds into Region 8.
Highs in the low 50s today fall to the upper 40s Tuesday.
Meanwhile, an upper disturbance carries a few more showers into the area tomorrow evening.
Sunshine returns for the rest of the week as temperatures climb to near 60°F.
News Headlines
A group of local students created a high-tech way of teaching others about Black History Month.
A James Beard Award-winning historic BBQ restaurant went up in flames this past weekend.
As their town grows, city leaders say residents could see their tax bills increase too.
