Students create QR code scavenger hunt for Black History Month

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students with the Jonesboro High School EAST program created an interactive way to teach others about Black history.
STEM students at JHS created a QR code scavenger hunt about the Underground Railroad and Harriet Tubman for February.
Ten clues were hidden across the campus, and participants could scan the codes with their phones to pull up videos, questions, and information.
Shkeria Williams was the head of the project. She claimed she always wanted to find a way to turn the school into an Underground Railroad.
Williams said she thinks having an interactive way to learn helped others get more involved in learning Black history.
“You get to learn more about history, especially Black history,” said Williams. “When you know, you’ll know what’s coming in the future and what you’ve got to do to be prepared for it.”
Both students and teachers participated in the scavenger hunt.
There were also prizes given to those who completed the scavenger hunt.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.