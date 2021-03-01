Sun Belt Tournament matchups announced for A-State men & women

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
PENSACOLA, Fla. (2/28/21) – Earning the No. 4 seed from the West Division, the Arkansas State men’s basketball team will face No. 5 seed from the East Division Georgia Southern in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Friday at 5:00 p.m. (CT) in Hartsell Arena on the campus of Pensacola State College.
A-State enters the tournament at 10-12 on the season following a 64-56 decision in the season finale Saturday at UT Arlington. Marquis Eaton leads the Red Wolves at 14.1 points per game and has a league-high 112 assists this season. Norchad Omier is the only freshman in the country averaging a double-double as the Nicaragua product averages 12.5 rebounds and 11.7 rebounds.
Georgia Southern heads to Pensacola at 13-12 on the season following a 65-57 win over Appalachian State Saturday in Statesboro. Zack Bryant paces the Eagles with 13.9 points per game while Eric Boone (11.3) and Elijah McCadden (10.3) also average double-figures.
Friday’s matchup will be the first of the season between the two sides due to the league schedule this season seeing teams face a division-only conference schedule. Georgia Southern leads the all-time series 11-5 and Friday’s matchup will be the first in the Sun Belt Tournament. The Red Wolves knocked off the Eagles 76-75 in the regular season finale last season on a pair of free throws by Christian Willis with 1.8 seconds remaining.
Friday’s game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN. The final “Live with the Red Wolves” Coaches Show airs Monday night from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, KFIN and KFIN app. The show takes place at Lost Pizza Co., located at 906 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro.
JONESBORO, Ark. (2/28/21) – With the regular season in the books, the Arkansas State women’s basketball team turns its attention to the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
A-State will be the West Division No. 5 seed in the tournament, held in Pensacola, Florida, and will take on East Division No. 4 seed South Alabama at 2 p.m. CT Friday at Hartsell Arena on the campus of Pensacola State College.
Friday will mark the first game of the season versus a foe from the league’s East Division for the Red Wolves, having played an all-divisional schedule this season. A-State is 39-14 all-time versus USA, going 1-2 in three meetings last season. The lone win came in Jonesboro, a 21-point comeback victory in the penultimate game of the regular season. In the last meeting, USA staved off another comeback bid en route to an 82-71 win in Arlington, Texas, in the first round of the conference tournament.
The Red Wolves enter the postseason 9-11 overall and 4-10 in league play following a 75-64 home loss to UT Arlington to end the regular season. Jada Stinson leads the team in scoring at 12.7 points per game while Peyton Martin averages 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds.
South Alabama is an even 12-12 overall and 9-9 in league action after closing the regular season with a 76-64 loss at Georgia State on Saturday. Antoinette Lewis leads the Jaguars with 11.8 points per game and 8.8 rebounds with a league-best 63 blocked shots. Lewis is the only active player in the Sun Belt with over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career. Savannah Jones is right behind Lewis with 11.6 points per game and 7.9 boards per contest, and is among the top 10 active leaders in the NCAA in career three-point field goals (276).
The winner of Friday’s game moves on to the tourney quarterfinals to face conference regular-season champion Louisiana at 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday inside the Pensacola Bay Center. All games will be held in either Hartsell Arena or the Pensacola Bay Center.
All games will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, with the tournament final being televised nationally on ESPNU. The radio broadcast of every game can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Radio Network on 95.3 The Ticket as well as 96.9 FM and 970 AM.
