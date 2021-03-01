Sun Belt Tournament matchups announced for A-State men & women

South Alabama is an even 12-12 overall and 9-9 in league action after closing the regular season with a 76-64 loss at Georgia State on Saturday. Antoinette Lewis leads the Jaguars with 11.8 points per game and 8.8 rebounds with a league-best 63 blocked shots. Lewis is the only active player in the Sun Belt with over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career. Savannah Jones is right behind Lewis with 11.6 points per game and 7.9 boards per contest, and is among the top 10 active leaders in the NCAA in career three-point field goals (276).