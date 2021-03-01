TRAFFIC ALERT: JPD investigating bus crashes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The week got off to a rough start for a couple of Jonesboro school buses.
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 director, reported two crashes involving school buses within a matter of minutes.
The first crash happened around 7:50 a.m. in the 2100-block of Red Wolf in front of McDonald’s.
A vehicle reportedly rear-ended a bus then drove away.
Presley said no children were on board the bus at the time of the collision and no injuries were reported.
Police were working to get more information on the vehicle that left the scene.
About 5 minutes later, Presley reported yet another crash involving a car and a school bus in the area of Cedar Heights and State Street.
Again, no injuries were reported; however, Presley said one lane of traffic was blocked.
Motorists are urged to use caution and stop when a school bus stops.
