Watch here: Missouri trout season is underway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s catch-and-keep trout season started Monday morning, March 1.
You can go to Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon or Montauk State Park near Salem to fish.
You can watch video streamed from the trout cams. They are located near the most popular fishing spots.
Below is Bennet Spring State Park trout cam.
Below is Roaring River State Park trout cam.
Below is the Roaring River State Park Hatchery trout cam.
Trout tags can be bought at the state park stores.
For more information on trout season opening, visit mostateparks.com or call Roaring River State Park at 417-847-2539, Bennett Spring State Park at 417-532-4338 or Montauk State Park at 573-548-2201.
The season closes on October 31.
