Arkansas guard Moses Moody named SEC Freshman of the Week

After wins over the top two teams in the SEC last week, Arkansas guard Moses Moody was named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced today.
This is the second time Moody has earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors this season. He has also been named the overall SEC Player of the Week twice this season by College Sports Madness.
Moses Moody
6-6, 205, G
Little Rock, Ark. / Montverde (Fla.) Academy
- Averaged 21.0 points and 6.5 rebounds.
- Set career highs in both games for assists and had a career-high for blocked shots.
- ALABAMA: 24 points – 5 rebounds – 4 assists – 3 blocked shots – 1 steal
- LSU: 18 points – 8 rebounds – 5 assists
- Was a combined 27-of-33 at the free throw line in the two games.
- Played all 20 minutes of the second half in both games and has done so a team-best 11 times this season – including six straight.
- Was 16-of-19 at the free throw line in the Alabama game.^ 16 makes tie for 6th-most by a Hog in a game – 3rd-most in an SEC game^ 19 attempts tie for 7th-most by a Hog in a game – 3rd most in an SEC game
- Versus Alabama, Moody scored 10 in the first half, thanks to 5-of-5 shooting at the free throw line, and had three of his then career-best four assists. In the second half, he scored 14 points, thanks to 11-of-14 at the line, as the Hogs out-scored the Tide 42-28 in the second half. Moody additionally had with two of his career-high three blocked shots. With Arkansas up four in the second half (56-52 with 8:53 left) Moody was fouled shooting a 3-pointer. He made all three at the free throw line for a comfortable seven-point edge. Down the stretch, Moody scored seven of the team’s final 11 points.
- Versus LSU, Arkansas trailed by five at halftime and Moody helped the Hogs out-score the Tigers 51-38 in the second half. He scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, making 7-of-10 free throws. He additionally had four of his career-high five assists. With the game tied (46-46 with 15:38 left), Moody made five straight free throws to put the Hogs up five and Arkansas never relinquished the lead.
For more information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.