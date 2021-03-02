Carrie Satterfield-Eoff continues unique journey in basketball

There’s plenty of screams, squeaks, and whistles on the floor. Satterfield-Eoff has heard them all and even this unique tale: “Had a player, she scored 8 points, asked the official, did she travel? I rotate around the next time and he asked how do I stop that? You mean travel? No, how do I stop that?! I said oh you want coaching advice? I said yes I want coaching advice. I said ok I can’t give it to you right now. So that’s the funniest thing is that I have actually been asked for coaching advice on the floor. And all of them call me coach. They don’t call me ref. They’ll call me Coach Eoff when I’m on the floor instead of ref.”