Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 1 at 7:37 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 7:35 p.m., Monday, March 1, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 322,509 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 254,128 confirmed cases
    • 68,381 probable cases
  • 313,002 recoveries
  • 4,242 active cases
    • 2,882 confirmed active cases
    • 1,360 probable active cases
  • 5,250 total deaths
    • 4,257 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 993 deaths among probable cases
  • 441 currently hospitalized
    • 183 in ICU
    • 85 on ventilators
  • 3,162,736 people total have been tested
    • 9.4% positive PCR tests
    • 17.4% positive antigen tests
  • 2,827,628 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Monday, March 1:

  1. Pulaski: 22
  2. Craighead: 15
  3. Benton: 9
  4. Lonoke: 9
  5. Saline and Washington: 7

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,891 53 2,744 94 18,280
Clay 1,693 23 1,622 48 16,584
Cleburne 1,885 12 1,809 64 20,503
Craighead 12,847 122 12,556 168 108,592
Crittenden 5,755 60 5,603 90 38,039
Cross 1,891 21 1,823 47 15,497
Greene 5,895 47 5,776 72 43,617
Independence 3,668 27 3,525 116 37,451
Jackson 3,175 6 3,136 33 24,013
Lawrence 2,047 20 1,986 41 13,927
Mississippi 5,673 40 5,528 105 37,341
Poinsett 3,078 22 2,983 73 24,936
Randolph 2,009 33 1,932 44 17,770
St. Francis 3,444 29 3,379 36 28,958
Sharp 1,519 10 1,464 45 15,815
Stone 964 7 929 28 10,307
White 7,578 77 7,394 107 47,946
Woodruff 623 11 603 9 7,899

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

