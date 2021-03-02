Jade Giron close to triple double, #18 Lyon women’s basketball wins AMC Tournament

The Lyon College women’s basketball team (13-1) swept both American Midwest Conference Regular-Season and Tournament championships after defeating Columbia College (14-5), 66-56, in the championship game of the AMC Tournament on Monday night at Becknell Gymnasium.
The Scots weathered an early run by the Cougars as Columbia took an 8-4 lead four minutes into the contest. After a bucket by Mari-Hanna Newsom, Paige Kelley knocked down back-to-back jumpers to give the Scots a 10-8 lead. The Scots extended their lead to 12-8 following a pair of free throws by Jade Giron, but CC pulled back within one just before the end of the first quarter.
Lyon pushed its lead to 30-20 with 3:08 left in the second quarter after a pair of free throws by Katie Turner before CC stormed back a 7-1 run to pull back within four with just over a minute let in the half. Kelley knocked down another bucket for the Scots in their next possession as Lyon led, 33-27, at the half.
The Scots extended their lead back to double-digits midway through the third quarter as a put-back by Kelly gave Lyon a 41-30 advantage. CC cut the deficit to six with 2:05 left in the quarter, but the Scots ended the period on a 5-0 run and led, 48-37.
Lyon commanded a double-digit lead for much of the fourth quarter and came away with a 66-56 to claim their first AMC Tournament Championship since 2016.
Kelley matched her career-high as she finished with a game-high 28 points to go along with 12 rebounds. Giron finished one assist shy of a triple-double as she ended the night with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Newsom also finished in double figures scoring with 10 points.
The Scots will now prepare for the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round, which will take place on Mar. 12-13. The Scots will find out where they will be playing for the Opening Round during the selection show on the NAIA Facebook page on Thursday night at 6 p.m.
