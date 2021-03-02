Jade Giron close to triple double, #18 Lyon women’s basketball wins AMC Tournament

The Scots weathered an early run by the Cougars as Columbia took an 8-4 lead four minutes into the contest. After a bucket by Mari-Hanna Newsom, Paige Kelley knocked down back-to-back jumpers to give the Scots a 10-8 lead. The Scots extended their lead to 12-8 following a pair of free throws by Jade Giron, but CC pulled back within one just before the end of the first quarter.