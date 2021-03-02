JPD investigates man staring at women

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating two incidents they believe may be connected. It involves a man in a white SUV going around town staring at women.
Police are now working with businesses downtown to get surveillance video, and right now, they have one person of interest.
“There was a car that pulled up, stopped right outside my house, was kind of staring at me, started recording me walking into my house,” said Paige Pauley.
Home surveillance video shows Paige walking her dog around 7 p.m. on Thursday. She is seen confronting a man in a white SUV who then pulls off. At first, she didn’t think much of what happened.
“Felt fine in the moment, just thought it was going to be one of those, then was like, that was a little weird. Had it in the back of my mind for the rest of the day,” Pauley said. “I got very nervous when I heard about the incident downtown because it sounded very similar.”
Once Paige went to Facebook, she realized something more might be happening.
“I posted something in our private group in my neighborhood, and someone saw it and tagged me in another post from another person later that day and the experience she had downtown right in the back of one of the restaurants downtown,” said Pauley. “Sounded very similar, her and I kind of linked up.”
On the same day, around 6:15 p.m., a man in a white Traverse traveling down Union Street stared at two women.
As they were walking to their car, the white SUV approached them in the parking lot behind Omar’s Uptown. The man continued to circle the parking lot, staring at the women.
“We’re very positive, and the authorities are very positive it was the same encounter with the same person,” said Pauley.
Paige said sadly, women are often targeted.
“Just be aware. Don’t think anywhere you are that you are safe. It’s kind of a sad part of life right now. You do have to be aware of your surroundings. Just be aware of your surroundings, don’t put your guard down, always have an exit strategy,” said Pauley.
Police stressed they are aware of the situation.
But so far the man has done nothing illegal to their knowledge. He is staring at people while on public roads. However, if you see anything, call and make a report.
