Man accused of robbing, shooting victim during drug deal

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man is being held without bond after Paragould police say he robbed and shot a teen during a drug deal.
According to court documents, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center.
The 18-year-old victim reportedly told police he had been robbed and shot with a handgun during a drug transaction.
The affidavit stated investigators zeroed in on 19-year-old Ladarian D. Andrews as the suspect when they learned his phone number was used to contact the victim just prior to the incident.
Detective Corporal Jacob Higdon also stated that Andrews matched the victim’s description of the suspect and his vehicle.
On Feb. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause existed to arrest Andrews on suspicion of aggravated robbery and first-degree battery.
Stidham ordered Andrews be held without bond.
