March 2: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, March 2. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Rain chances continue to trend downward for our upcoming Tuesday, despite an upper disturbance passing overhead.
In fact, many of us stay dry through the afternoon underneath cloudy skies.
A couple showers in our southern counties may produce one-tenth of an inch of rainfall, so no additional flooding issues are expected.
Highs today in the upper 40s climb into the 60s for the second half of the workweek.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Jonesboro police are searching for a man suspected of driving around staring at women.
Changes to the state’s COVID-19 guidelines means more people in the stands at upcoming high school basketball games.
A bill that can change the way you vote awaits Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s signature.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
