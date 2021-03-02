NEA NAIA Roundup (3/1/21)

Four Scots earn All-AMC Honors, Jade Giron Player of the Year
Four Lyon College women’s basketball players earned All-American Midwest Conference accolades, which was announced by the conference office on Monday night.
Jade Giron highlighted the awards for the Scots as she was named the AMC Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and was a First-Team All-AMC selection. Paige Kelley earned Second-Team All-AMC honors following a standout freshman campaign. Katie Turner was named as a Third-Team All-AMC selection, while Mari-Hanna Newsom was recognized as an honorable mention. Giron and Kelley were named to the AMC All-Defensive Team, while Kelley was also named to the All-Freshman Team.
Giron became the first Scot to be named as the AMC Player of the Year and the first to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors since 2016. She led the team in scoring all season as she averaged 19.1 points per game. She is also the second leading rebounder for the Scots at 8.6 rebounds per game. Giron scored in double figures in all but one game this season. She opened up the year with a career-high 33 points at Hannibal-LaGrange. Giron also recorded two double-doubles throughout the year. She ranks fifth in the NAIA this season with 6.2 assists per game. Defensively, Giron collected 34 steals and blocked eight shots this season. Giron was a two-time AMC Player of the Week honoree this season.
Kelley had a strong freshman season as she is the second leading scoring for the Scots at 16.4 points per game but leads the team with 9.0 rebounds per game. Kelley leads the NAIA in field goal percentage this season at 63.4%. She recorded a team-six five double-doubles throughout the season. Kelley scored a season-high 28 points in the Scots win against William Woods on Jan. 16. She matched her career-high of 28 points in the Scots’ AMC Championship win against Columbia College. Kelley grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds on Feb. 2 against Williams Baptist, which was one shy of tying the program record for rebounds in a game. Kelley was named as the AMC and NAIA Player of the Week once this season.
Turner earned Third-Team All-AMC honors after being named an honorable mention last season. This year, Turner averaged 7.8 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game. Turner scored in double figures four times this season, including a season-high 18 points on Feb. 20 against Harris-Stowe.
Newsom started every game as a freshman for the Scots and averaged 9.0 points per game to go along with 2.2 rebounds per game. She finished second on the team with 41 assists and 19 steals. Newsom leads the Scots with 30 made three-point field goals this season. She scored in double figures six times this season, including a season-high of 21 points on Jan. 9 at Missouri Baptist.
Four Lady Eagles earn All-AMC honors, John Mayberry named Coach of the Year
The American Midwest Conference (AMC) has announced the members of the 2020-21 AMC Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team and season award winners.
Head Coach John Mayberry was named Coach of the Year for the first time in his career and is also the first coach from Williams Baptist to win the award.
Taylor Freeman (SR/Murfreesboro, Tenn.) was named to the First Team All-Conference and the All-Defensive team after leading the Lady Eagles with 16.33 points per game, 6.38 rebounds per game, and 3.86 assists per game. She also led the conference in steals per game with 3.76.
Tasia Bland (SR/Raleigh, Tenn.) was also named to the First Team All-Conference after averaging 15.8 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game.
Kelsey Abney (SR/Highland, Ark.) was an Honorable Mention All-Conference member after averaging 9.0 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Reesa Hampton (FR/Marmaduke, Ark.) was named to the All-Freshman team after averaging 8.1 points per game.
Abney was also named to the Champions of Character team which goes to the school’s student-athlete who best represents the NAIA’s five core values: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.
