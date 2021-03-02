NEA NAIA Roundup (3/1/21)

Giron became the first Scot to be named as the AMC Player of the Year and the first to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors since 2016. She led the team in scoring all season as she averaged 19.1 points per game. She is also the second leading rebounder for the Scots at 8.6 rebounds per game. Giron scored in double figures in all but one game this season. She opened up the year with a career-high 33 points at Hannibal-LaGrange. Giron also recorded two double-doubles throughout the year. She ranks fifth in the NAIA this season with 6.2 assists per game. Defensively, Giron collected 34 steals and blocked eight shots this season. Giron was a two-time AMC Player of the Week honoree this season.