New community center to help with mentoring Newport kids

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A new community center will open this summer in Newport with the goal of mentoring children.
The Joe & Helen Harris Foundation plans to open a new community center in the old National Guard Armory on Fairgrounds Road in Newport.
The center will partner with Newport Elementary School and provide a mentoring program focusing on helping children develop life skills that will help them become successful young adults and productive members of society.
“Our mentoring center will provide an environment that will be equipped with the capability to engage mentors and students in one-on-one activities. Whether it be assistance with classwork or simply spending quality time together with educational activities,” Bryce Shelton said, president of the foundation.
The center will include a computer lab and wi-fi for students, allowing students to be supervised while attending virtual classes.
On April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a special preview of the new center and a fundraising event will allow the public to see the building’s plans.
In March 2016, Dan Harris founded the Joe and Helen Harris Foundation to improve children’s lives in Newport. The foundation is named after his parents, who cared deeply for the community of Newport.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.