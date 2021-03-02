Over $13,000 stolen from business, police looking for suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Someone reportedly stole four paychecks totaling more than $13,000 from Camfil, and now Jonesboro police need help finding a suspect.
According to a report, police received a call just after 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 to investigate a theft already occurred at 2804 Longview Drive.
Police learned the four checks were valued at $13,076.80.
No suspect information is available in this case.
If you have information, call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
