Over $13,000 stolen from business, police looking for suspect
The four checks were valued at $13,076.80. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 1, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 8:02 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Someone reportedly stole four paychecks totaling more than $13,000 from Camfil, and now Jonesboro police need help finding a suspect.

According to a report, police received a call just after 10:20 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 to investigate a theft already occurred at 2804 Longview Drive.

Police learned the four checks were valued at $13,076.80.

No suspect information is available in this case.

If you have information, call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

