Police: Suspect pregnant with 14-year-old victim’s child

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause to charge a Paragould woman with sexual assault after police say she became pregnant by a 14-year-old boy.
According to court documents, Paragould police received a tip on Feb. 28, 2020, from the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline regarding the teen having a sexual relationship with 23-year-old Brittni Gray.
Police received a second hotline tip on Sept. 29 from a witness who claimed they saw Gray and the boy having sexual intercourse.
On Jan. 22, 2021, police interviewed the second witness who said Gray and the alleged victim had been in a sexual relationship for approximately one year.
“The witness stated that the alleged offender is currently pregnant with the victim’s child,” Detective Rhonda Thomas stated in the affidavit.
Thomas said medical records obtained from a local hospital confirmed Gray is currently pregnant.
“Video footage was obtained showing the alleged victim and the alleged offender entering the hospital together during a recent visit to the emergency room,” the court documents stated.
After reviewing the affidavit, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to arrest Gray on one count of sexual assault in the 4th degree, a Class D felony.
Officers arrested Gray on Monday, March 1. According to online records, she is being held in the Greene County Detention Center without bond.
