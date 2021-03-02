Food manufacturing workers eligible for vaccine, UK variant discovered in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Jose R. Romero provided an update to the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Gov. Hutchinson says the state has received 975,910 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 62.4% of those given.
So far, 91,070 COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated through the Federal Vaccine Program, with 47.9% of those given.
Gov. Hutchinson expands Phase 1-B to include food manufacturing workers.
About 49,000 Arkansans are in this group.
“We had a real jeopardy with those in the food processing industry,” Hutchinson said, “They work in close proximity with each other. They’re on the front line. They’re essential worker. They’re exposed, workers.”
The state is trying to reach more people in rural areas.
ADH will provide vaccine clinics in various sites across the state, including Mississippi County.
The state reports hospitalizations have decreased by 25 from Monday, with 416 still in the hospital.
Gov. Asa Hutchison confirms that the CDC has identified a UK variant of the virus in Arkansas.
