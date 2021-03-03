March 3: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, March 3. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We’re in for a taste of spring over the next couple days as high pressure settles into Region 8.
Plentiful sunshine will carry temperatures into the mid 60s today and tomorrow before our next rain chance arrives Friday.
We won’t come away with much rainfall.
High temperatures will come down to more seasonable levels this weekend.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The Jonesboro City Council approved two resolutions concerning the Veterans Village and possible homeless shelter.
A local manufacturer’s plans to expand mean dozens of new jobs for the area.
A Region 8 school still coping with the strains of virtual learning is making a final push to help students pass their classes.
A false alarm Tuesday morning caused confusion across several states and here in Region 8.
